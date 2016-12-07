版本:
ProSiebenSat.1 appoints Zalando's Jan Kemper as new CFO

FRANKFURT Dec 7 German media company ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it was appointing Zalando's Jan Kemper as its new finance chief.

Kemper will succeed Gunnar Wiedenfels, who said in October he will join Discovery Communications next year, after serving only two years in the job.

Kemper, who is 36 years old, currently works as senior vice president at Europe's biggest online-only fashion company Zalando. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

