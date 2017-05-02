ProSiebenSat.1, Discovery form JV in mobile, Internet streaming

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
FRANKFURT May 2 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Inc will join forces to stream TV shows via Internet and wireless services in Germany.
The two companies said on Tuesday they had created a 50-50 joint venture, which would also be open to other partners.
ProSieben will contribute its current mobile TV offering, which includes its flagship channels ProSieben and SAT.1 as well as kabel eins and sixx. Discovery will bring its free-to-air channels DMAX and TLC.
The streaming service will be available later this year, the companies said in a statement.
At a later stage, sports content will be added, including Germany's Bundesliga soccer matches and the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, for which Discovery has broadcasting rights.
Last year Discovery snatched rights to show some Friday, Sunday and Monday Bundesliga soccer matches for four years starting in the 2017/18 season.
Gunnar Wiedenfels started this month as Discovery's new financial head after working for less than two years in the same position at ProSiebenSat.1 (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.