ProSiebenSat.1 buys gift experiences firm Jochen Schweizer

FRANKFURT, June 21 ProSiebenSat.1 said on
Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Jochen Schweizer
GmbH, which operates a business for gift experiences such as
balloon trips and bungee jumps, to combine with a similar
business the German media firm already owns.
Jochen Schweizer sells vouchers for gift experiences, which
also include underwater dining and parachute jumps.
The deal is based on a value for the whole of Jochen
Schweizer of 108 million euros ($120 million), said
ProSiebenSat.1, which will combine the business with its 100
percent stake in mydays, which operates in the same area.
ProSiebenSat.1 did not disclose the exact size of the
majority stake.
The new entity will be called Jochen Schweizer mydays
Holding GmbH and will be 90 percent owned by ProSiebenSat.1 and
10 percent by Jochen Schweizer.
The deal comes days after ProSiebenSat.1 announced the sale
of its online travel business eTtraveli.
"ProSieben had widely flagged that part of the eTraveli
proceeds would be used for M&A in the V&C (Ventures and
Commerce) portfolio so this deal does not come as a surprise,"
said Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker in a client note, keeping his
"Buy" recommendation on the stock.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Tom Sims and Mark
Potter)