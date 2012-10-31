ProSieben attracts three bidders for Nordic assets-sources

FRANKFURT Oct 31 Three bidders remain for the
Scandinavian operations of ProSiebenSat.1, including
Nordic Capital, Providence Equity Partners and network Discovery
Communications, three people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
The offers are above 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), two
people familiar with the matter said.
Provident, Nordic capital and ProSieben declined to comment.
Discovery Communications could not be reached for comment.
Private equity firm BC Partners is no longer among the
bidders, a source familiar with the deal said.
ProSieben's Nordic activities generated 476 million euros in
2011 revenue out of a group total of 2.97 billion euros. The
group has not disclosed separate earnings results.
ProSieben is controlled by private equity firms KKR & Co
and Permira, who together own 88 percent of
voting shares. Dutch publisher Telegraaf Media Group
owns 12 percent of voting shares.($1 = 0.7705 euros)