UPDATE 1-KKR, Permira sell $1 bln stake in German broadcaster ProSieben

* To place 11 pct stake on market, keep 33 pct afterwards
* Source says firms to sell shares at 31 euros each
* To use the proceeds from transaction to pay down debt
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 KKR and Permira
, the controlling owners of ProsiebenSat.1,
are selling a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air
broadcaster, the two private equity firms said.
The accelerated bookbuilding process for an 11 percent stake
that is worth roughly 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) will
start immediately, the investors said in a joint statement on
Tuesday.
They are hoping to sell the shares at around 31 euros
apiece, a discount of roughly 4 percent to Tuesday's closing
price of 32.29 euros, a source familiar with the transaction
told Reuters.
After the placement, KKR and Permira will retain a combined
stake of 33 percent in ProsiebenSat.1.
The investors had announced months ago that they were
planning to reduce their holdings through share placements.
They will use the proceeds from transaction to repay debt at
the level of Lavena Holding 1, the investment vehicle which owns
the ProsiebenSat.1 shares and is held jointly by KKR and
Permira.
People familiar with the investors' plans told Reuters last
month that KKR and Permira are looking to wind down their
ProSieben stake in several steps after failing to find a buyer
for all the shares.
A gradual exit has become easier following the conversion of
ProSieben's non-voting preference shares into more liquid voting
common shares.
KKR and Permira bought a controlling stake in ProSiebenSat.1
in 2006 and merged it with SBS Broadcasting, a media group they
had acquired a year earlier.
ProSieben shares have gained 54 percent this year,
outperforming the European media benchmark, which is up
17 percent.