KKR, Permira sell $1 bln stake in German broadcaster ProSieben

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The private equity owners of
ProsiebenSat.1 are selling an 11 percent stake in the
German free-to-air broadcaster, KKR and Permira
said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The accelerated bookbuilding process for the 25 million
shares - worth roughly 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) - will
start immediately, the investors said.
After the transaction, KKR and Permira will retain a
combined stake of 33 percent in ProsiebenSat.1.
The investors had announced months ago that they were
planning to reduce their holdings through share placements.