KKR, Permira place ProSieben shares at 30.67 eur/shr - source

India's Flipkart raises $1.4 bln from Tencent, eBay, Microsoft
MUMBAI, April 10 India's top e-commerce firm Flipkart has raised $1.4 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd, Microsoft Corp and eBay Inc , the company said in a statement on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 KKR and Permira , the controlling owners of ProSiebenSat.1, have sold a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster at 30.67 euros ($40) apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
The private equity firms had to grant investors - who mainly came from the U.S. and the UK - a discount of about 5 percent in the sale of 25 million ProSieben shares. That was slightly more than originally planned.
After the placement, KKR and Permira retain a combined stake of 33 percent in ProSiebenSat.1.
* Trilogy Metals grants South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture in UKMP for a minimum investment of US$150 million
* Red Eagle Mining declares commercial production at the San Ramon Gold mine and reports 2016 financial results