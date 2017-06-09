UPDATE 1-TF1, ProSieben, Mediaset launch trading platform for video ads

(Adds details on the platform, industry background)
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1
, ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan
to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising
to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.
The joint venture, named European Broadcaster Exchange, will
be based in London, Germany's ProSieben said in a statement on
Friday, without disclosing financial terms.
So-called programmatic video campaigns allow buyers to make
real-time bids for ad slots on publishers' sites, or each time a
video is viewed, with the winning bids being displayed instantly
on the sites.
ProSieben said the market for programmatic video advertising
is growing 45 percent per year in Western Europe.
With consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet
computers to watch videos and listen to music, broadcasters are
expanding ways to capture advertisers and viewers who have
switched to digital services.
The trading platform will also be billed as preventing
commercials from appearing alongside contentious content.
It will "allow advertising customers to programmatically buy
pan-European campaigns in the premium and brand-safe advertising
environments of the TV companies," the statement said.
Google's YouTube has come under intense scrutiny
for ads preceding videos carrying homophobic or anti-Semitic
messages, prompting a number of companies to suspend their
digital ads on the video streaming service.
Broadcasters are also feeling the heat from pure content-
streaming services such as Netflix - whose $6 billion
content-acquisition budget for this year rivals that of most
broadcasters - and Amazon Prime.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger; editing by David
Clarke)