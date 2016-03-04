ProSiebenSat.1 entry to DAX marks German media comeback

| FRANKFURT, March 4
FRANKFURT, March 4 ProSiebenSat.1's
promotion to become the first media company to make the German
blue-chip index of leading shares highlights progress by
groups who have spent a decade trying to find answers to new
digital trends.
Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is seen as representing a new
generation of media companies who adapted relatively early to
the digital age. Axel Springer, Bertelsmann's RTL
Group and Sky Deutschland, now part of pan-European
Sky Plc, have made a similar transition.
"What is interesting re ProSieben and some of the other
broadcasters is that they have combined resilience in free-to-
air TV and then growth in digital and fast-growth areas," said
Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker.
"That is what the market likes."
ProSieben's external digital sales, which covers areas such
as online access to programmes and advertising, were 846 million
euros ($928 million) last year -- about 28 percent of total
revenue.
German broadcasters were relatively cushioned from the
onslaught of competition from the Internet for advertising
spending by the high market share they managed to retain, thanks
to a large variety of free-to-air channels and a slower move
online by German consumers.
Television still accounts for almost half of all advertising
spending in Germany and is actually on the rise, according to
media research firm Nielsen. That compares with a global average
of 38 percent and falling.
ProSieben said last week it had 44.4 percent of the German
TV advertising market last year, up from 44.0 percent in 2014.
PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDING
ProSieben was selected for inclusion in the DAX according to
a combination of measures including market value, the number of
shares traded and the size of its free float. It will be joined
an index long dominated by big industrial groups on March 21.
Whittaker has a "buy" recommendation on ProSieben stock. Of
the 28 analysts covering the stock, half recommend buying it,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Ten have a "hold"
recommendation and four advise investors to sell the stock.
ProSieben shares are up almost 40 percent since the exit of
private equity firms Permira and KKR in July 2013, more than
double the almost 17 percent rise of the DAX index.
The stock also outperformed the European media index
, which rose a third in the same period.
ProSieben started its digital transition when it was still
owned by the private equity firms via a mix of new show concepts
and acquisitions.
It also offered its shows via the Internet and apps, aimed
at a younger audience increasingly consuming media via
smartphones and tablets. Top shows such as Germany's Next Top
Model and The Voice Of Germany offered online places to watch
clips of the show or vote on candidates.
ProSieben also launched video-on-demand service Maxdome,
going head-to-head with Netflix and Amazon.com Inc's
Prime.
"The entry to the DAX is the reward for ProSieben's success
story," said a Frankfurt-based trader.
ProSieben's entry to the DAX is also good news for
index-portfolio managers, said Postbank equity strategist
Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein. "It somewhat reduces the cyclicality of
the index. Because television is always being watched."
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Daniela Pegna and
Hakan Ersen; Editing by Keith Weir)