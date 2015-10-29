Pro7 signs new deal with Disney, ups sales outlook

FRANKFURT Oct 29 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 signed a new long-term deal with
Disney, underpinning its popular offering that lifted
its audience share to 30.1 percent, the highest it has achieved
in a third quarter for 15 years.
ProSieben raised its full-year sales forecast, saying on
Thursday it now expected low double-digit percentage growth,
versus its previous forecast for a high single-digit increase,
after third-quarter sales rose by a better-than-expected 17
percent.
The agreement with Disney gives it access to new Hollywood
blockbusters such as the latest Captain America movie and future
Star Wars films and includes for the first time exclusive access
to selected ABC Studios series for pay-TV and video-on-demand.
"The deal with one of the world's largest media corporations
is an important strategic step and strengthens our competitive
position for the long term," ProSieben's head of programming
acquisitions, Ruediger Boess, said in a statement.
