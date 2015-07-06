UPDATE 2-ProSieben, Springer in early merger talks -sources

* Two would have combined market cap of 14.4 bln euros
* The two are both expanding online offerings
* Deal could face regulatory scrutiny
(Adds second source, detail on market cap, Springer majority
shareholder)
By Jörn Poltz and Alexander Hübner
MUNICH/FRANKFURT, July 6 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 and German publishing house Axel
Springer have reignited talks for a merger, seeking
to consolidate their push into digital media, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Axel Springer, the publisher of Europe's best-selling
tabloid Bild, and ProSieben, broadcaster of mass-market hits
like Germany's Next Topmodel, are both racing to adapt to
rapidly changing markets.
Springer had tried to buy ProSieben a decade ago but the
deal was blocked by competition authorities and also media
watchdog KEK, which feared the combined company would have too
much influence on public opinion.
The groups' combined market capitalisation is about 14.43
billion euros ($15.95 billion), with ProSieben's the larger at
around 9.8 billion.
"There is the intention, but talks are at a very early
stage," one of the sources said.
News of the merger talks was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal, which cited sources saying the two companies
were considering a deal with ProSieben the senior partner.
The WSJ report said the talks could still break down and
would likely face regulatory scrutiny.
As consumers increasingly use smartphones and tablet
computers to watch videos and listen to music, traditional
broadcasters such as ProSieben and RTL are expanding
their online media offerings to better compete with the likes of
Netflix, Amazon and HBO.
Meanwhile, Springer is moving away from solely traditional
print publications towards digital products, following the New
York Times, News Corp.'s Wall Street Journal
and Pearson's Financial Times.
The deal makes more sense now than 10 years ago because the
two have complimentary digital businesses and ProSieben's
advertising power could help to stem a decline in sales at Bild,
a second person familiar with the talks said on Monday.
Springer last year won a legal battle against the KEK when
Germany's federal administrative court ruled that the merger
would have been unproblematic from a media point of view.
In early 2014, Springer bought German news broadcaster N24,
which also produces the news programmes for ProSiebenSat.1's
channels ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins.
In the first-quarter of this year, Axel Springer made 63
percent of its revenues and 73 percent of its core profit from
digital products.
Axel Springer is majority-owned by Friede Springer, the
widow of the company's founder and owner of about 57 percent of
the publisher, according to the company's website.
With an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion, she is
Germany's 25th richest person, according to Forbes.
ProSieben shares closed at 44.43 euros on Monday, while
Springer closed at 47.29 euros.
ProSieben and Axel Springer declined to comment on Monday
evening.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer
in Berlin and Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Writing by Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Alison Williams and Tom Brown)