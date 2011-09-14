Goldman-backed insurer expands with Lloyd's deal

* ProSight to buy TSM Agencies Ltd

Sept 14 A specialty insurance company backed by affiliates of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and private equity powerhouse TPG Capital [TPG.UL] said on Wednesday it would expand internationally by buying a syndicate in the Lloyd's of London market.

ProSight Specialty Insurance said it would buy TSM Agencies Ltd and 100 percent of the rights to Lloyd's Syndicate 1110, which offers insurance for engineering projects via Lloyd's. ProSight Chief Executive Joe Beneducci said the deal lets the company further its international rollout.

"Our customers, and customers are now finding this out, are becoming more and more global even if they are resident domestically," Beneducci said in an interview. "Lloyd's is a very effective vehicle for that expansion. It is very much consistent with this niche based and specialized approach that we've deployed here in the States."

Beneducci, a former Fireman's Fund and Chubb executive, founded ProSight in 2009. The company, which is backed by TPG and GS Capital, acquired publicly traded marine insurer Nymagic Inc last year as a vehicle to help establish a U.S. footprint.

With the Lloyd's deal, Beneducci said, the company will be able to start writing lines where it has specialized expertise, like film insurance and marine insurance, in international markets in addition to domestically.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter. KBW acted as financial adviser to TSM on the sale. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)