UPDATE 1-Prospect Capital posts higher 2nd-qtr profit

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
* Q2 NII $0.33/shr vs $0.23/shr, a year ago
* Sees Q3 NII to be $0.53 to $0.58 per share
Feb 9 Prospect Capital Corp posted a higher quarterly investment income, as the business lender gained from its investments in small and medium sized companies.
For the October-December quarter, Prospect posted net investment income (NII) of $36.5 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $19.1 million, or 23 cents per share.
The company is targeting growth in NII per share as it invests in new originations and sees NII of 53 cents to 58 cents a share in the current quarter.
Total interest income for the second quarter rose 66 percent to $45.5 million.
Popularly known as BDCs (business development companies), business lenders make debt and equity investments in small- and middle-sized companies in return for equity stakes.
Shares of New York-based Prospect Capital were up about 2 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $10.68 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)