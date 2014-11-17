BRIEF-Paragon Offshore announces acquisition of a majority stake in Prospector Offshore Drilling

BRIEF-Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31
* Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31st 2017
Nov 17 Prospector Offshore Drilling Sa
* Paragon Offshore announces acquisition of a majority stake in Prospector
* Says Paragon Offshore reported that it has acquired 52,749,014 shares of Prospector Offshore Drilling S.A
* Says Paragon acquired shares at a price of 14.50 Norwegian crowns per share or $2.13 per share
* Following this transaction, Paragon owns a total of 52,749,014 shares of Prospector, equal to 55.8 pct of outstanding shares
* Paragon says "we look forward to launching tender for remaining shares of prospector as quickly as possible" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cormedix Inc- Announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3 "lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate neutrolin - SEC filing
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.