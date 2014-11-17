版本:
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reaches ownership of 90.37 pct in Prospector Offshore Drilling

Nov 17 Prospector Offshore Drilling S.A :

* Says following initial acquisition of 52,749,014 shares in Prospector Offshore Drilling, Paragon Offshore plc reported that it has acquired an additional 32,734,798 shares in Prospector at a price of 14.50 Norwegian crowns

* After these transactions Paragon owns a total of 85,483,812 shares of Prospector, equal to 90.37 percent of outstanding shares of Prospector Source text: bit.ly/1zvw53f Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
