Online lender Prosper to partner community banks to boost offerings

Feb 26 Peer-to-peer lender Prosper Marketplace Inc said it has partnered with Western Independent Bankers (WIB), a consortium of small community banks, to boost loan offerings through its online platform.

The partnership will allow more than 160 lenders in 13 U.S. states to offer unsecured loans to customers, Prosper's Chief Executive Aaron Vermut wrote in a blog on the company's website. (bit.ly/1DeGG2r)

Community banks, which focus on small businesses and farm lending, comprise 96.8 percent of all banks in the United States, said Vermut, a former co-head of prime services at Wells Fargo Prime Services LLC.

Peer-to-peer lenders such as LendingClub Corp and Prosper make money by charging a fee for connecting lenders with borrowers such as small businesses or individuals looking for personal loans.

They match the borrower and lender based on the time duration and assume no credit risk.

Prosper has facilitated more than $2 billion in loans since its launch in 2006.

WIB provides community banks with networking opportunities, educational programs and access to new services. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)