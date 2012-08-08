Time may be ripe to buy low-cost option protection

* Options "fear gauge" near 16, far cry from 48 on Aug. 8,
2011
* Decrease in implied volatility, skew help reduce cost of
insurance -SFG
* VIX call options also cheap right now, trader says
By Doris Frankel
Aug 8 With major stock benchmarks close to
four-year highs and the option market's barometer of fear in a
summer slumber, strategists say it may be a good time to pick up
low-cost portfolio insurance for the year-end.
The summer months are often a slower period, when many
traders head for the beaches and volatility typically wanes
before the historically volatile months of September and
October.
This is often reflected in the CBOE Volatility Index
or VIX, which tracks projected near-term stock market volatility
embedded in a strip of S&P 500 Index options and
generally moves inversely to the S&P benchmark.
The options fear gauge on Wednesday was currently hovering
around 16, at the lower end of its range since June as the S&P
was within striking distance of the 1,422 multiyear high set in
April.
"Now is a good time to buy downside puts on the S&P 500
index because they can increase in value if the market falls and
if volatility moves up," said WhatsTrading.com options
strategist Frederic Ruffy.
The current volatility reading on the VIX is a far cry from
a year ago on Aug. 8, when the index hit a high of 48 after
Standard & Poor's deemed that the United States no longer
deserved its AAA credit rating after the close of trading on
Aug. 5, 2011.
"A similar trade would be to buy VIX call options which are
also cheap right now," said Bill Luby, a private investor who
writes the "VIX and More" blog in San Francisco. "VIX call
options will increase in value if the market has a sharp
downward correction or investors view there is more risk on the
horizon."
Investors appear less concerned now that the second-quarter
earnings season has largely passed and the Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank have committed to do what is necessary
to prevent further significant economic deterioration, said
Philip Saunders, equity derivatives strategist at broker-dealer
Topeka Capital Markets in New York.
"This signals an appropriate time to lock in yearly gains
and purchase cheap protection against the unknown as it is
better to buy protection when you can, rather than when you need
to," Saunders wrote in a report on Wednesday.
Through July, the S&P 500 returned about 10 percent, the
best first seven months of the year since 2003.
Saunders looked at a number of stocks where the purchase of
January puts through year-end was appropriate based on their low
implied volatility over the next six months, year-to-date
performance and average options volume.
Put options can help investors insure their stock holdings
against adverse price swings, while a call option gives the
buyer a chance to profit on a stock price rise.
Much to Saunders' surprise, four of the top stocks on his
list were in the financial sector. He said six-month implied
volatility in Goldman Sachs Group, Wells Fargo & Co
, Discover Financial Services and US Bancorp
stood at or just above 52-week lows.
"Purchasing protection in these heavy macro-influenced names
could make a lot of sense here," Saunders said.
For example, investors could buy January at-the-money $105
strike puts in Goldman Sachs for a premium of $9.30, using
Tuesday's closing prices. Purchasing a similar put two months
ago would have cost roughly $13, Saunders said.
Derivative strategists at Susquehanna Financial Group also
found that the cost of downside put protection in the SPDR S&P
500 Trust is near a five-year low as implied volatility
and "skew" - a measure of how expensive downside puts are in
comparison to upside calls - have decreased.
Implied volatility, a key component of an options price,
measures the perceived risk of future stock movement. The
decrease in both these metrics helps reduce the cost of
protection, Susquehanna said.
Susquehanna, in a report, noted that a three-month 5 percent
out-of-the-money SPY put would currently cost around 180 basis
points, near the lowest levels of the last five years. That is
down from 300 basis points earlier this year, 600 basis points
in fall of 2011 and 1,000 basis points at the peak of the 2008
credit crisis.
"Investors who are fearful of a pullback in equities may
wish to take advantage of the decreases in implied volatility
and skew through protective put purchases in the SPY,"
Susquehanna said.
Also known as the Spyders, the exchange-traded fund is
viewed as a proxy for the S&P 500 Index.