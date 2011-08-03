UPDATE 1-Protective Q2 profit tops Street

* Q2 oper EPS $0.94 vs est $0.78

* Delinquent mortgage loans, foreclosed properties $43.8 mln as of June 30 (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Insurer Protective Life Corp posted a second-quarter profit that beat market expectations, helped by income from its acquisitions and higher annuity sales.

Protective Life, which recently acquired United Investors and Liberty Life, posted a net income of $93.1 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with $41.4 million, or 47 cents per share last year.

After-tax operating income -- a key measure of profitabilitiy for insurance companies that excludes investment gains and losses -- was $82.1 million, or 94 cents a share.

Analsyts had expected earnings of 78 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The insurer's operating income pre-tax from acquisitions rose 31 percent to $39.4 million.

For the quarter, sales from annuities rose 24 percent to $914.8 million.

Protective Life shares closed at $20.57 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)