UPDATE 1-Protective Life Q3 profit beats estimates

* Q3 oper EPS $0.98 vs est $0.78

* Q3 annuity sales $43.8 mln vs $22.7 mln year ago

Nov 2 Insurer Protective Life Corp posted third-quarter profit that largely beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher annuity sales.

Protective Life posted net income of $88.6 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $70.4 million, or 80 cents per share last year.

After-tax operating income -- a key measure of profitability for insurance companies that excludes investment gains and losses -- was $84.3 million, or 98 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales from annuities almost doubled to $43.8 million.

Protective Life shares closed at 18.39 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)