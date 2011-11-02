UPDATE 1-Protective Life Q3 profit beats estimates

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 oper EPS $0.98 vs est $0.78
* Q3 annuity sales $43.8 mln vs $22.7 mln year ago
Nov 2 Insurer Protective Life Corp posted
third-quarter profit that largely beat analysts' expectations,
helped by higher annuity sales.
Protective Life posted net income of $88.6 million, or $1.03
per share, compared with $70.4 million, or 80 cents per share
last year.
After-tax operating income -- a key measure of profitability
for insurance companies that excludes investment gains and
losses -- was $84.3 million, or 98 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales from annuities almost doubled to $43.8 million.
Protective Life shares closed at 18.39 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)