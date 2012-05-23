UPDATE 2-Chicago police arrest 15 at futures exchange protest

* Protesters expected to join teachers' rally
* Home health advocates among demonstrators
* Fear exchange would move out of state
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, May 23 Police arrested 15 people
blocking the main artery through Chicago's financial district on
Wednesday during a demonstration against state tax breaks won
last year by CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange
company.
The 15 men and women, three of whom were in wheelchairs,
were escorted to the nearby plaza in front of the Chicago Board
of Trade building, where they were detained in an area cordoned
off with yellow tape while officers wrote tickets. CME owns the
Board of Trade, which offers futures on corn, soybeans and
Treasuries.
"CME needs to pay their taxes," said Annette Jones, 69,
after she was ticketed and released. She said her job as a home
health worker is threatened by state spending cuts, and that if
CME paid its "fair share" those cuts might not be necessary.
Most of those arrested were wearing signs on their chests
that read, "CME: Give it back" and "Stop home care cuts."
The demonstration began just hours before the CME's annual
shareholders' meeting. Protesters expected to join later
Wednesday afternoon with a rally of Chicago public school
teachers, who are in the midst of contract talks with Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Late last year the Illinois legislature changed the tax code
to cut about $85 million from CME's annual tax bill by 2014
after the exchange operator threatened to move out of state. The
change also gave a $15 million tax break to Sears Holdings,
which also had threatened to relocate.
The demonstrators said the tax breaks would lead to cuts in
Illinois social services, such as home health care. Illinois
legislators are facing a May 31 deadline to craft a deal to plug
the state's chronic budget deficit.
UNFAIR TAXATION CHARGED
A CME spokesman said the recent tax changes were necessary
to keep CME competitive to "solidify Chicago's place as the risk
management capital of the world." Without the changes, CME
executives have said, the exchange operator would be unfairly
taxed on revenue generated by out-of-state electronic traders.
About 50 people interrupted CME's annual meeting Wednesday
with chants of "pay your fair share," and were escorted from the
auditorium where the meeting was held.
Police allowed the protest to block traffic for about half
an hour before asking the chanting demonstrators to move to the
sidewalks. Most did immediately, while those who remained
sitting in the intersection were escorted away individually.
They were not handcuffed.
Mike Ervin, a member of ADAPT Chicago, a disability rights
group, and one of the demonstration's organizers, said CME's tax
cuts made him angry because they threatened the in-home help
that allows him and other disabled people to live independently.
"The whole spirit (of protest) has made me feel more
optimistic than I've felt in a long time," he said.
One of the protesters Wednesday was Charles Brown, a retired
Chicago Police officer with 23 years on the force. "I'm here
because it's time for rich corporations like the CME to stop
profiting from our suffering and pay their fair share," Brown
said.
The peaceful demonstration contrasted with a much larger
anti-war protest on Sunday in Chicago at the start of a NATO
summit, where police dressed in riot gear and blue helmets
clashed with hundreds of protesters. At least 45 people were
arrested and more than a dozen protesters injured, although none
were seriously hurt.