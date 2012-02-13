UPDATE 1-Proto Labs sees IPO priced at $13-$15/shr

* Sees IPO of 4.3 million shares

Feb 13 Proto Labs Inc, a maker of custom prototype and low-volume plastic parts, said it plans to sell 4.3 million shares at an expected price of $13 to $15 apiece.

In July last year, the company had filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRLB," said it plans to use the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray will be underwriting the IPO.