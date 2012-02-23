UPDATE 1-Proto Labs prices IPO above expected range - underwriter

Feb 23 Proto Labs Inc, a maker of custom prototype and low-volume plastic parts, priced its initial public offering of 4.3 million shares at $16 per share, above its expected range, according to an underwriter.

The company was looking to sell the shares at $13 to $15 apiece.

Proto Labs raised $68.8 million in the offering and is valued at about $371 million at the IPO price.

In July last year, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

Shares of the company are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "PRLB."

The offering was underwritten by Jefferies and Piper Jaffray.