UPDATE 3-Malaysia's Khazanah selling Proton stake to DRB-Hicom for $412 mln

* Biggest divestment so far for Khazanah
* Deal is for cash at 5.50 ringgit per Proton share
* Analysts keen to see if Lotus will be sold off
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 Malaysia's state
investment arm Khazanah is selling its 42.7 percent stake in
domestic carmaker Proton to conglomerate DRB-Hicom
for $411.9 million, part of the government's strategy
to boost liquidity in the local stock market and monetise
assets.
The offer to Khazanah -- its largest divestment of
government-linked firms so far -- was made at 5.50 ringgit per
Proton share, representing a 6.2 percent premium to Proton's
last closing share price.
The investment firm said in a statement on Monday the deal
was facilitated by "an acceptable offer price" from
autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom, owned by Malaysian
tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.
The cash deal, once completed, will trigger a mandatory
general offer for the remaining Proton shares at 5.50 ringgit
per share, DRB-Hicom and Proton told the stock exchange.
"The divestment is a further example of public-private
partnerships...whereby strategic divestments are made with the
aim of putting government-linked companies on a stronger and
more competitive footing," Khazanah's managing director, Azman
Mokhtar, said in an emailed statement.
"At the same time (it enhances)...private sector
participation and building the entrepreneurial capacity of
Malaysian businesses in key economic sectors," he added.
Trading in shares of both Proton and DRB-Hicom was halted on
Monday morning due to the deal's announcement. Trading will
resume on Tuesday.
MAHATHIR'S BRAINCHILD
With their Islamic star-and-crescent badges, Proton cars
became one of the symbols of industrialisation in this mostly
Muslim Southeast Asian country in the 1980s that was emerging
from the rural backwaters.
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad came up with the idea
of a national car to develop the country's automobile sector and
corner pent-up domestic demand while imposing prohibitive import
taxes on foreign-made cars.
But Proton has struggled to grow its share in an
increasingly competitive domestic market dominated by another
national car and a gradual scaling back in import tariffs.
Since the 1990s, Proton has unsuccessfully sought to tie up
with a global carmaker to boost sales.
It bought British sportscar manufacturer Lotus after owner
Romano Artioli went bankrupt to bump up its engineering
capabilities and ride on a global brand name, a move analysts
now say was unwise.
"Right now Lotus is loss-making. Whoever buys in still needs
to pump in money to revive Lotus or they'll have to dispose of
it," said Kaladher Govindan, head of research for TA Investment
Bank. "The broader issue remains whether DRB-Hicom can make it
competitive or not, whether Proton can compete with other global
brands," he added.
MANY OFFERS
DRB-Hicom's offer potentially closes the chapter on the
government's years-long search for a strategic partner to
transform Proton, which is likely to post a second consecutive
year of declining profits.
The government had been in discussions for Proton to form a
partnership with foreign carmakers, including Volkswagen
and General Motors Co.
But the talks fell through in part due to pressure from
Mahathir, who as Proton adviser said the national car company
must remain in Malaysian hands.
The former premier was quoted as saying last month that
Khazanah would sell to DRB-Hicom, endorsing a bid by Syed
Mokhtar, a former cattle breeder who made his fortune during
Mahathir's administration in the 1980s and 1990s.
Proton is the largest corporate deal in Khazanah's
divestment campaign, which started more than a year ago when it
sold a 32.2 percent stake in national postal company, Pos
Malaysia, to DRB-Hicom for more than 600 million ringgit.