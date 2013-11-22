版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Pro Trans Ventures Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Nov 22 Pro-Trans Ventures Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue C$15.4 million * Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 * Says plans to continue to add additional power trailers to fleet during the

fourth quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
