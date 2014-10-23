版本:
MOVES-Paul Thomas joins Provenir as managing director

Oct 23 Financial solutions provider Provenir (UK Ltd) named Paul Thomas as managing director for its operations outside North America.

Thomas will be based in London and will be in charge of growing the firm's business internationally, Provenir said in a statement.

He earlier worked at payment service provider Earthport and financial technology vendor Fiserv. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
