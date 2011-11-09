UPDATE 1-Provident Energy Q3 profit rises

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Canada's Provident Energy's
quarterly profit rose more than three-fold, helped by stronger
demand for natural gases and liquids.
The company said it now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to
come in at the upper end of its prior forecast of C$245-C$285
million.
For the third-quarter, the company posted a net profit of
C$48.3 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share, compared with
C$8.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company's funds flow from continuing
operations rose 44 percent to C$62.8 million, or 23 Canadian
cents a share.
Revenue rose almost 24 percent to C$450.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$9.14 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)