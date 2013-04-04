REFILE-Provident New York to buy Sterling Bancorp in $344 mln deal

UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
April 4 Provident New York Bancorp said it will buy Sterling Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $344 million.
Sterling Bancorp shareholders will receive 1.2625 shares of Provident for each of their shares. Upon closing, Provident shareholders will own 53 percent of the combined company while Sterling shareholders will own 47 percent.
The combined company would have pro forma revenue of about $257 million and net income of about $41 million for 2012.
Provident shares closed at $8.81 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, while Sterling shares closed at $10.
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks staged a cautious fight back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the two world leaders.