UPDATE 1-Proview Shenzhen asks China distributors to halt iPad sales

* Proview asks suppliers, resellers to stop iPad sales in
China
* Proview says to take legal action on those who continue to
sell iPads
* Latest move to have little impact on court ruling - lawyer
HONG KONG, March 8 Proview Technology,
which is battling Apple over the iPad trademark in
China, has asked Chinese distributors to stop selling the
popular tablet PC after the U.S. technology giant launched the
latest version of its iPad.
The move is the latest twist in a long-running lawsuit
between the world's most valuable technology company and the
Chinese firm, a unit of near-bankrupt Proview International
Holdings Ltd, but was expected to have little impact
on the case.
Proview Technology (Shenzhen), in an open letter to China's
suppliers and resellers, urged them to immediately stop selling,
storing and shipping the iPad as of Thursday, citing trademark
infringement issues.
"Anybody who continues to do so will be seen as
intentionally infringing rights and the company will adopt the
most severe measures by taking legal action," Proview Technology
said in the letter to iPad suppliers and resellers in China.
The dispute has dented sales of the iPad in China, Apple's
second largest market by revenue, and the two sides are now
awaiting a key ruling by the high court in Guangzhou after a
lower court ruled in favour of the Chinese firm last year.
"This is Proview's strategy to give Apple more pressure in
the Chinese market, to try and add another blow to its iPad
sales there," said Rachel He, a lawyer with the firm Guangdong
Sun-Kindle.
"However, I don't think it will affect the decision of the
Guangzhou high court because that ruling will be based more on
the new evidence presented last week," she said.
The Higher People's Court in Guangzhou heard Apple's appeal
on February 29 and is expected to make a decision in coming
weeks or months.
Proview released its latest statement after Apple
on Wednesday released a faster 4G version of its iPad, offering
a better screen and other new features.
Chinese media have reported that Proview is seeking up to 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in compensation for trade mark
infringement.
Proview has said it favours an out-of-court settlement,
which usually involves the payment of compensation, which
analysts have said the company needs to repay its creditors.
Hejun Vanguard Group, a consulting company representing
Proview creditors, said in a statement late on Wednesday that
the iPad trademark in China belonged to them.
Proview's main creditors are Bank of China Ltd
, China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd ,
China Development Bank, China Guangfa Bank, Bank of
Communications Co Ltd, Shanghai Pudong Development
Bank Co Ltd, Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd and
Shenzhen Pingan Bank.