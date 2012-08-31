BlackRock picked its battles in fierce proxy season

* Backed Citigroup, JPMorgan, but dissented elsewhere
* BlackRock's Edkins: 'a high threshold for voting no on
pay'
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Aug 31 Funds run by BlackRock Inc
went along with management during high-profile proxy
contests at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc,
new filings show, limiting gains by dissident shareholders
during the noisy spring proxy season.
But even as funds of New York-based BlackRock voted for the
status quo at the banks, they dissented in other fights such as
at Walt Disney Co and Simon Property Group.
BlackRock funds also raised the stakes when rejecting
executive pay plans by adding votes "against" individual
directors, unlike some rival funds.
BlackRock's approach "is not carpet-bombing, it's more
smart-bombing," said Robert McCormick, chief policy officer for
Glass, Lewis & Co., which advises institutional investors on
proxy votes. "They're focusing their ire on the real outliers,"
he said.
As the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock's votes
matter to the outcome of many corporate elections, which have
taken on a new edge since the financial crisis. Wi th $1.6
trillion of equity assets, out of $3.6 trillion in total,
BlackRock potentially can sway a close proxy battle.
BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink told companies at
the start of the year his firm was "willing to support
unconventional approaches" to governance so long as they serve
shareholders.
Though final tallies are not available, votes shown in
filings this week suggest BlackRock often gave executives the
benefit of the doubt.
But its less-frequent votes against individual board members
like those who sit on compensation committees can be even more
powerful, said Paul Hodgson, chief research analyst at
consulting firm GMI Ratings. The so-called "Say on Pay" votes
now required by financial reforms are only advisory, while
directors who lose elections often must step down.
"It is far more effective," Hodgson said of BlackRock's
strategy to link its dissenting votes.
Like other fund companies, BlackRock would not make
executives available to be interviewed about the votes. Under
Fink, BlackRock has put much effort into beefing up its
governance efforts and has a staff of more than 20 specialists
reviewing the practices of companies in which it holds stock.
According to its annual report on governance, BlackRock
aims for its funds to vote consistently and to take "a universal
view," which would make votes filed to date representative.
For instance, one of its largest funds is the $52.6 billion
BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. It has about $17
billion in U.S. equities, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper
unit.
Filings show the fund, and others run by BlackRock, voted
with management at Citigroup to approve the pay of named
executives like CEO Vikram Pandit. At Citigroup's meeting on
April 17 just 45 percent of stock was voted to back Pandit's
2011 pay of $15 million, a surprise that showed investors in a
fighting mood.
The notion was reinforced the next month when 40 percent of
JPMorgan shares were voted in support of a union-sponsored
measure to strip Chief Executive Jamie Dimon of the additional
title of chairman. BlackRock Global Allocation voted against the
measure at JPMorgan, however, and supported JPMorgan's pay plan.
It also tended to back other big companies under fire on
pay. According to the filing, and a tally compiled by Los
Angeles consulting firm Semler Brossy, of the 10 largest
companies that failed to gain a majority of shareholder support
on pay this year, Global Allocation voted with management in
three cases and recorded no votes in six other cases, where it
likely did not own shares.
But Global Allocation did break with management at one other
company on the list, and bared its teeth. The fund vote against
pay at Simon Property Group, the world's largest real estate
firm, joining 73 percent of shares voted against management at
its May 17 meeting amid anger at a $120 million retention award
given its chief executive. The BlackRock fund also voted
"against" four directors, each on the compensation committee.
Simon Property leaders did not return messages.
BlackRock proxy voting is overseen by Michelle Edkins, head
of corporate governance. She declined to comment.
In a previous interview late last year, Edkins said it
maintained "a high threshold for voting no on pay" since when it
does so, it also votes against responsible compensation
committee members.
BlackRock sometimes backs management "in the short term,
while they work through changes over the long term," spokeswoman
Lauren Post said. "When we engage successfully and companies
adjust their approach, most observers are never aware of that
engagement," she added.