Prudential pulls ahead in Southeast Asia "sweet spot"

HONG KONG Aug 17 Prudential Plc, after
jostling with AIA Group for nearly a century for
prominence in Asia, is closing the gap with the region's t o p
foreign insurer, propelled by its advantage in fast-growing
Southeast Asia.
Prudential zeroed in on what have become the most promising
growth markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia, while its rival
had bet heavily on more developed markets and a Chinese market
less hospitable to foreign firms. Prudential also expanded
aggressively via distribution deals with banks.
"The demography is positive, the GDP growth is strong, the
savings rates are high," said Prudential Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam, who has called Southeast Asia the company's "sweet spot".
"Those are business-friendly environments where we can
generate a profit and remit it," Thiam told a conference call
with reporters last week.
Prudential, Britain's largest insurer, still has less than
half as much business in Asia as Hong Kong-based AIA but is
earning fatter margins and capturing more new business there on
an annualised basis -- half of it from Southeast Asia.
And while Southeast Asia's market is relatively small, life
insurance premiums in six key countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia,
the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- are forecast
to average nearly 8 percent growth next year, more than twice
the global average, Swiss Re estimates, as their booming middle
classes seek to protect and nurture their personal savings.
GROWTH MOMENTUM
Prudential's success in Asia helped to lift its shares this
week to their highest in more than a decade at 826 pence, up
nearly 30 percent this year compared with AIA's 12 percent rise.
AIA has a relatively small presence in Indonesia, Southeast
Asia's largest economy. It ran two insurance businesses in the
country with former parent American International Group until
2009, but sold its 60 percent stake in a joint venture there
after AIG was bailed out in the financial crisis. AIA was later
spun off from AIG through a Hong Kong IPO in 2010.
In China, where AIA opened its first Asia office in 1919 and
is the only foreign insurer to own 100 percent of its local
operation, global insurers face giant domestic rivals and strict
curbs on foreign ownership and expansion.
In India, foreign insurers are limited to a 26 percent stake
in joint ventures.
Prudential focused on Southeast Asian markets where it can
own 100 percent of its operations, and is rapidly expanding its
geographic footprint via alliances with banks to sell its
products at their branches. Bank sales accounted for nearly a
third of Prudential's annualised new business volumes in 2011,
compared with 8 percent for AIA, according to Credit Suisse.
Prudential is also eyeing new markets in the region to keep
its growth momentum going, announcing last month that it had won
in-principle approval from the Cambodian government to open a
wholly owned life insurance operation, while CEO Thiam said last
week that the company was considering a move into Myanmar.
The insurer could also get a lift if it splits off its Asian
unit, which analysts say would trade at higher multiples, thus
facilitating acquisitions. Prudential has been mulling such a
move but said its cash and profit generation in Asia will not be
enough to sustain a standalone business for at least a year.
Its rivals are not standing still in the region, however.
AIA and ManuLife Financial Corp are bidding for ING
Groep's Asia assets, which include operations in Malaysia and
Thailand.