Prudential's fund arms to use BlackRock's Aladdin platform

LONDON Nov 15 Prudential will start
using BlackRock's Aladdin platform within its 562
billion pound ($695.98 billion) asset management businesses, the
British insurer said on Tuesday.
Prudential will use the Aladdin platform for its UK fund arm
M&G Investments, Asian asset manager Eastspring, the Prudential
Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), and U.S. asset manager PPM
America, Prudential said in a statement.
BlackRock's Aladdin operating system is used by asset
managers to help manage the risk in their portfolios and assist
them in trading, data management and other operations. BlackRock
is the world's largest asset manager.
"Aladdin... will make our asset managers more efficient and
broaden their capabilities," Prudential chief executive Mike
Wells said.
($1 = 0.8075 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)