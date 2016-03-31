Prudential's former chief Thiam earned $7.2 mln for 5 mths in 2015

March 31 British insurer Prudential's
former chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, earned 5 million pounds
($7.20 million) in the first five months of 2015, according to
the company's annual report, published on Thursday.
Thiam, who left the insurer for Zurich-based lender Credit
Suisse in the middle of last year, earned 18.9 million
Swiss francs ($19.66 million) in cash and share awards from
Credit Suisse in 2015 even after requesting a 40 percent bonus
cut.
Thiam's successor Mike Wells, who previously ran the firm's
U.S. business, earned 10 million pounds in 2015, a drop of 19
percent from 2014, Prudential said bit.ly/1ZMOXrG.
The bonus element of Wells's salary was 3.2 million pounds,
the report showed.
Prudential's remuneration committee awarded salary increases
to executive directors for 2016 of 1 percent, which it said was
below the salary increase budget for the wider workforce.
($1 = 0.6948 pounds)
($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn
in London)