MOVES-Prudential Financial's Lata Reddy to chair the Prudential Foundation

June 14 U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc said it appointed Lata Reddy to chair its not-for-profit arm, the Prudential Foundation.

Reddy currently heads corporate social responsibility at Prudential Financial. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
