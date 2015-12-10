Prudential sees 2016 EPS largely below estimates; plans $1.5 bln buyback

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dec 10 Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc forecast 2016 earnings per share largely below analysts' estimates, and authorized a $1.5 billion share buyback program.
The company said it expected to earn $9.75-$10.25 per share, excluding some items, in 2016, compared with analysts' estimate of $10.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Prudential said its board authorized the repurchase of $1.5 billion of its common stock, replacing an existing $1 billion buyback program announced in June.
The company's shares were marginally down in morning trade. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.