UPDATE 2-N.J. regulator takes broad look at Prudential in expanded role

By Suzanne Barlyn
June 6 New Jersey's insurance regulator is
conducting a comprehensive exam of Prudential Financial Inc
as part of a recently expanded supervisory role, a
company executive said on Tuesday.
State examiners are now conducting the exam, which pertains
to New Jersey becoming Prudential's "group supervisor" under a
2014 law, Vice Chairman Mark Grier said during a presentation.
The role confers broad authority, and allows the state to review
all of Prudential's operations, including those that do not
pertain to insurance.
Prudential, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, sells
individual and group insurance products in the U.S. and abroad.
Its investment arm, PGIM, manages over $1 trillion in assets,
including for outside investors – a business state insurance
regulators have not traditionally overseen.
U.S. insurers have long been ruled by a patchwork of state
regulators, but federal regulators have taken on a bigger role
since the 2008 financial crisis. Prudential is one of two U.S.
insurers designated as a "systematically important financial
institution," or SIFI, by federal regulators, subjecting it to
higher capital requirements and tougher oversight than smaller
peers.
New Jersey also works in tandem with the Federal Reserve,
Prudential's other group supervisor. The New Jersey examination
"covers all material entities in the group regardless of
location or type of business, including whether the business is
insurance or non-insurance," Marshall McKnight, a spokesman for
the state’s Department of Banking and Insurance said.
As New Jersey's role has expanded, Prudential is hoping
oversight from Washington will ease.
The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers are
re-examining the SIFI designation process as part of a broader
effort to reduce regulatory burdens on U.S. business.
Prudential is also keeping a close eye on a lawsuit
involving MetLife Inc, which has so far successfully
fought its SIFI designation in court, but is facing an appeal
from the federal government.
The outcome could set a precedent for the future of
Prudential's own designation and "may allow us to do something
in the legal arena," Grier said.
