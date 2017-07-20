FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
UPDATE 1-Prudential Financial to reorganize U.S. businesses
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午2点20分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Prudential Financial to reorganize U.S. businesses

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details about reorganization)

July 20 (Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Thursday that it would reorganize its U.S. businesses, placing five units into three groups, each aligned with different customer needs.

Prudential's three businesses will be called individual solutions, workplace solutions and investment management.

The individual solutions unit, led by Lori Fouché, the current head of Prudential's annuity business, will include the annuities and individual life insurance businesses.

A workplace solutions unit, led by Andy Sullivan, who currently leads Prudential's group insurance business, will include the retirement and group insurance units.

The changes would be effective from the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said.

A third group, investment management, will continue to include all businesses from Prudential's asset management arm, PGIM, and be led by current PGIM chief executive, David Hunt, Prudential said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below