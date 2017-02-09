版本:
2017年 2月 10日

Prudential to abide by current financial rules, despite Trump review

Feb 9 Prudential Financial Inc will continue to follow current U.S. financial rules, despite reviews of those rules mandated by President Donald Trump's administration, the insurer's chairman and chief executive, John Strangfeld, said on Thursday.

The insurer "strongly supports" the administration's re-evaluation of the Dodd Frank financial reform law and a U.S. Labor Department Rule that requires financial advisers and securities brokers to act in clients' best interests when advising on retirement accounts.

However, Prudential "will continue to manage our business following the current framework," given "considerable uncertainty" about the administration's review. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
