Prudential Financial profit halves as U.S. life business sags

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 52 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower operating income from individual annuities and U.S. life insurance.
The net profit in the financial services businesses attributable to the company was $465 million, or 99 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $966 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.
Prudential's financial services business includes individual annuities, retirement services and investment management businesses. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015