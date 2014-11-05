版本:
2014年 11月 6日

Prudential Financial profit halves as U.S. life business sags

Nov 5 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 52 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower operating income from individual annuities and U.S. life insurance.

The net profit in the financial services businesses attributable to the company was $465 million, or 99 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $966 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Prudential's financial services business includes individual annuities, retirement services and investment management businesses. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
