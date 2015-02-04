UPDATE 1-Prudential misses estimates on higher costs, stronger dollar

(Adds adjusted earnings, details, shares)
Feb 4 Prudential Financial Inc reported
a lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as expenses rose
and the life insurer booked losses stemming mainly from a weaker
Japanese yen.
More than half of the U.S.-based insurer's adjusted
operating earnings comes from its overseas business. Japan
accounts for about a third of the company's international
premiums.
Prudential joins a growing list of U.S. corporations that
have been hit by the strengthening of the dollar, which rose
nearly 13 percent in 2014.
The insurer reported adjusted operating earnings of $2.12
per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, below the
average analyst estimate of $2.38 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Prudential's shares fell 3.4 percent after the bell.
While the stronger dollar hurt the latest quarter results,
Prudential like other insurers have been struggling with weak
investment income due to historically low interest rates.
Prudential depends heavily on returns from investments,
which are mainly in fixed income securities. The company also
invests in commercial mortgage loans and equities.
The insurer's income from investments rose about 3 percent
to $3.02 billion in the quarter.
Prudential's international insurance unit reported a 6
percent rise in adjusted operating income to $686 million.
Net loss from financial services businesses attributable to
Prudential widened to $1.21 billion, or $2.69 per share, for the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $427 million, or 94 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company has been reporting net losses for the past few
quarters due to higher liabilities on selling dollar-denominated
products to customers in Japan.
The latest-quarter net loss included a $2.72 billion charge
in investment losses and adjustments.
Adjusted operating income before taxes from the company's
retirement and investment management business within the United
States dropped about 17 percent to $823 million in the quarter.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)