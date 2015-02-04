UPDATE 1-Prudential misses estimates on higher costs, stronger dollar

(Adds adjusted earnings, details, shares)

Feb 4 Prudential Financial Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as expenses rose and the life insurer booked losses stemming mainly from a weaker Japanese yen.

More than half of the U.S.-based insurer's adjusted operating earnings comes from its overseas business. Japan accounts for about a third of the company's international premiums.

Prudential joins a growing list of U.S. corporations that have been hit by the strengthening of the dollar, which rose nearly 13 percent in 2014.

The insurer reported adjusted operating earnings of $2.12 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, below the average analyst estimate of $2.38 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prudential's shares fell 3.4 percent after the bell.

While the stronger dollar hurt the latest quarter results, Prudential like other insurers have been struggling with weak investment income due to historically low interest rates.

Prudential depends heavily on returns from investments, which are mainly in fixed income securities. The company also invests in commercial mortgage loans and equities.

The insurer's income from investments rose about 3 percent to $3.02 billion in the quarter.

Prudential's international insurance unit reported a 6 percent rise in adjusted operating income to $686 million.

Net loss from financial services businesses attributable to Prudential widened to $1.21 billion, or $2.69 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $427 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company has been reporting net losses for the past few quarters due to higher liabilities on selling dollar-denominated products to customers in Japan.

The latest-quarter net loss included a $2.72 billion charge in investment losses and adjustments.

Adjusted operating income before taxes from the company's retirement and investment management business within the United States dropped about 17 percent to $823 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)