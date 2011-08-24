版本:
Prudential Financial gets approval to set up China life insurance JV

SHANGHAI Aug 24 U.S. financial group Prudential Financial has received regulatory approval to set up a life insurance venture in China with a unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group.

Prudential is allowed to own up to 50 percent of the venture, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on its website.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)

