Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Group insurance business posted $38 million loss
* Shares down more than 10 percent in afternoon trading
* CEO says 2013 ROE target still achievable
May 3 Prudential Financial Inc CEO John Strangfeld pledged to fix the company's group insurance business as the insurer's shares fell more than 10 percent on Thursday after first-quarter results missed analyst estimates.
In an earnings report on Wednesday, the second-largest life insurer in the United States said its group insurance segment posted a loss of $38 million in the quarter, on an adjusted operating income basis, compared to a gain of $39 million a year ago. The business provides life, disability and long-term care insurance for employee and membership benefits plans.
In April, Prudential named company veteran Steve Pelletier to take over the business, replacing Lori High, who resigned. "Under Steve, we will be comprehensively reviewing all facets of group insurance and will make all needed changes," Strangfeld said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday.
Prudential reported a loss of $988 million, or $2.09 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $539 million, or $1.10 per share. Results were dampened by charges for value changes in derivatives tied to the weakening of the Japanese yen, the company said.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.56. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected earnings of $1.71 per share.
With the exception of group insurance, the underlying performance of the company's other businesses was favorable, Strangfeld said. The company's 2013 return on equity goal of 13 to 14 percent remains "achievable," he said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS