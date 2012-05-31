Prudential says buying U.S. business from Swiss Re

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US announces year end 2016 proved reserves
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 31 Britain's No.1 insurer Prudential Plc on Thursday said it will buy SRLC America Holding Corp from Swiss Re AG for 398 million pounds in cash.
It said the purchase would be made through Prudential's U.S. subsidiary Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
Trading in Hong Kong-listed shares of Prudential was suspended earlier on Thursday pending the release of price-sensitive information, the Hong Kong stock exchange said.
Prudential last closed down 1.6 percent at HK$82.80 in Hong Kong and its London-listed shares closed down 3 percent at 673 pence.
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016