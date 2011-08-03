UPDATE 2-Prudential profit rises on growth, acquisitions

* Operating EPS $1.71 vs analysts' estimate $1.55

* New records in annuity, retirement accounts

* Shares rise slightly after earnings report (Adds shares, link to The Hartford)

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the No. 2 U.S. life insurer, reported a larger profit for the second quarter on Wednesday as its business grew and the company started to benefit from acquisitions in Japan.

The company said account values hit a record in individual annuities and retirement products, while assets under management in its asset management segment also hit a new high. New premiums in all of its insurance lines rose.

Prudential reported a net profit of $831 million, or $1.68 per share, compared with a profit of $798 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier. Even though the profit rose, the per-share figures fell because there was a larger share count.

On an operating basis, the company earned $1.71 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of $1.55 per share.

Prudential said AIG Star Life and AIG Edison Life, which it bought as of Feb. 1, generated additional operating income of 5 cents per share for the company in the quarter.

Annuity account values rose 33 percent from a year earlier, Prudential said, while retirement account values rose 22 percent year-on-year. The company's insurance segments also benefited from fewer deaths than a year earlier.

Shares rose 0.9 percent to $57.58 in after-hours trading.

Prudential was not the only insurer to report a strong quarter in annuities and other retirement products on Wednesday. The Hartford (HIG.N) said its wealth management unit was its key profit driver last quarter, with double-digit growth in assets under management. [ID:nN1E7721RL] (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz. Editing by Robert MacMillan, Gary Hill)