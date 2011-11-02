UPDATE 1-Prudential profit up, but takes list of charges

* Q3 adjusted oper EPS $1.07, consensus $1.54
* Revenue grows across business lines
* Large charges to boost annuity reserves
Nov 2 Prudential Financial (PRU.N), the
second-largest life insurer in the United States, on Wednesday
reported a larger quarterly profit as revenue grew and
substantial net investment gains.
The company also took a long list of charges in the
quarter, and adjusted earnings missed expectations.
Prudential reported a net profit of $1.52 billion, or $3.06
per share, compared with a rpofit of $1.17 billion, or $2.46
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted operating basis, the company earned $1.07
per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on
average expected earnings of $1.54 per share. Their estimates
have come down by about 10 cents in the last month.
Prudential said premium and fee revenue and investment
income rose sharply, and it recorded $1.62 billion in net
realized investment gains, primarily on changes in derivatives
and the strengthening of the yen.
But it also took nearly $500 million in charges in the
quarter, for a variety of items, primarily adding to the
reserves in its annuity business for guaranteed benefits.
Prudential shares fell 2.6 percent in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)