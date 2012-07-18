UPDATE 1-Prudential to stop sales of group long-term care

* Joins peers in getting out of long-term care market

* To stop sales in most states as of Aug. 1

* Blames low interest-rate environment

July 18 Insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Wednesday it would stop selling group long-term care policies, making it the latest insurer to step back from the historically money-losing product.

Prudential, the No. 2 U.S. life insurer, said it would stop selling policies as of Aug. 1 in all but five states. In those states, it is bound by law to keep offering policies for "a period of time," though the length was not immediately clear.

Prudential cited the impact of persistently low interest rates for its decision. Analysts and consultants have said that life insurers would need to reconsider what products they sell given how low interest rates are, and how that could affect the insurers' ability to generate returns sufficient to pay claims.

Long-term care is especially problematic, though, in that most insurers that offer it have suffered through sizeable losses. In the early days of the product, insurers underestimated the size and length of claims, and more recently the rate environment has exacerbated the problem.

The company's closest competitor, MetLife Inc, stopped selling long-term care policies in late 2010. As of late 2011, fewer than 5 million people in the United States were covered by long-term care policies, according to LIMRA International.

Prudential said coverage under existing policies would not change, and would remain renewable. It cautioned that premiums could change, though, subject to regulatory review.

Because of the historical losses, it has not been uncommon for insurers to seek double-digit rate hikes in some states on long-term care products.