New Issue-Prudential Financial sells $1 bln notes

Aug 6 Prudential Financial Inc on Monday
sold $1 billion of fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The notes will have a fixed rate for the first 10 years and
float thereafter at 417.5 basis points over the three-month
Libor.
    Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
HSBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC 

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    09/15/2042
TYPE JR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/09/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

