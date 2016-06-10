Prudential Financial completes $1.1 bln longevity deal for UK's PIC

LONDON, June 10 A subsidiary of Prudential
Financial has completed a $1.1 billion longevity
reinsurance deal for British speciality insurer Pension
Insurance Corporation, the U.S insurer said on Friday.
The deal covers longevity risk related to around 2,900
pensioners across parts of insurance broker Aon Retirement
Scheme, the firm said in a statement.
Pension Insurance Corp is a specialist in bulk annuities -
taking on the risk of defined benefit, or final salary, company
pension schemes.
British insurers have been increasingly reinsuring pensions
and longevity risk to cut capital costs under new European
Solvency II rules.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)