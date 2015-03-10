Prudential 2014 CEO to join Credit Suisse, profits rise 14 pct

LONDON, March 10 Insurer Prudential said
on Tuesday its chief executive Tidjane Thiam would step down to
join Credit Suisse as chief executive, as it reported a 14
percent rise in operating profits in 2014.
Prudential released its results nearly two hours ahead of
schedule, after the Financial Times reported late on Monday that
Thiam would replace Brady Dougan at the Swiss bank.
Prudential posted a 14 percent rise in operating pretax
profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), in line with a
forecast 3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
It said it would pay a total dividend of 36.93 pence per
share, against a forecast 35.68 pence.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)