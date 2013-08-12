UPDATE 2-Asia drive bears fruit for Prudential

* IFRS operating profit up 22 pct in H1
* Asia, U.S. profits rise sharply
* Interim dividend raised to 9.73 pence per share
* New corporate structure for Asian business planned
* Shares hit all-time high
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Aug 12 British insurer Prudential
reported a 22 percent jump in its first-half profits on
Monday, underscoring the appeal of its Asian business and
bolstering chief executive Tidjane Thiam's decision to bet on
the fast-growing region.
The results, which were slightly ahead of analyst forecasts,
helped push Prudential's shares to an all-time high. The
165-year old company also cheered investors with a 16 percent
hike in its interim dividend.
The results will do much to restore the reputation of Thiam,
which took a serious knock after an ill-fated Asian takeover
attempt in 2010.
While insurers from across Europe have enjoyed a strong
start to 2013 - buoyed by rising investment returns and
longer-term trends of an ageing population demanding more
retirement income - Prudential has been among the sector's best
performers because of its diversification beyond European
shores.
More than four-fifths of Prudential's sales now come from
outside of the UK.
"The growth of the middle class in Asia...the US baby-boomer
gliding into retirement and the UK population becoming more
aware of its long-term savings needs, are all positive for
current trading as well as longer term prospects," Hargreaves
Lansdown Stockbrokers' Head of Equities Richard Hunter said.
In 2010 Prudential set out to make its units in Asia and the
United States financially independent within three years, saying
this would give it the option of breaking itself up if its share
price did not reflect the full value of its businesses by then.
However, the recent strong performance across the group has
quelled talk of an imminent structural revamp, and Prudential
has played down the possibility of disposals any time soon.
Thiam said after Monday's results that Prudential was in the
process of setting up a new Asian holding company which would
bring all its Asian operations under a single legal entity.
The move would theoretically make it easier to sell its
Asian business in future, but the CEO told reporters that the
purpose was to streamline its Asian operations and domesticate
its Hong Kong unit, which is still a branch of the UK business,
a legacy of the days of the British Empire.
SCRATCHING THE SURFACE
Prudential's operating profit came in at 1.415 billion
pounds($2.2 billion) for the six months to end-June, against a
forecast of 1.337 billion pounds. Prudential will raise its
interim dividend by 15.8 percent to 9.73 pence a share.
In the United States, Prudential gained from the move into
retirement of the baby-boomers. Profit rose by almost a third
after a rise in U.S. Treasury rates in the second quarter
boosted its variable annuity business, and it also benefited
from its acquisition of REA LIC in 2012.
Thiam said he remained committed to its U.S. Jackson
National Life unit - which had beaten its full-year cash
objective already - although he was open minded about selling a
stake in future if the price was right. Analysts have said
Prudential could sell a stake in the business as a first step
towards a bigger break-up.
Meanwhile in Asia, where Prudential focuses on selling
products to a growing middle class in South East Asia, operating
profit jumped 18 percent. Prudential saw record sales in seven
of its local business units, with China up 42 percent and
Philippines and Korea up 38 percent.
Thiam said the firm, which opened a representative office in
Myanmar this year, counts on between 0.5 and 1 percent of Asia's
population among its customer base. This contrasted with 11
percent of the UK population, and underlined the size of future
opportunities for growth.
"We have not even scratched the surface," he told reporters.
Thiam said the firm was on target to double Asia's 2009 new
business profit by 2013.
Shares in Prudential, which have gained 47 percent over the
past 12 months, were up 2.6 percent at 1215 pence by 1140 GMT,
ahead of a 0.25 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index.