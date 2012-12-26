版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 26日 星期三 23:21 BJT

BRIEF-FINRA orders Pruco Securities to pay more than $10.7 million restitution over mutual fund pricing

Dec 26 : * Finra says orders pruco securities to pay more than $10.7 million restitution

for improper pricing of mutual fund orders; imposes $550,000 fine * Finra orders restitution to customers who placed mutual fund orders from late

2003 to June 2011 and received inferior prices * Finra says pruco neither admitted nor denied charges in agreeing to settle

